Missing tennis player Peng Shuai appears at a public event in Beijing

The Women’s Tennis Association: Videos do not dispel concerns about her health The head of the Women’s Tennis Association, Steve Simon, said the videos are not enough to ensure that Peng is well. “It is unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without external coercion or interference,” said Simon.

The allegations of violence and the appeal of the international community The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion hadn’t been seen publicly since earlier this month she claimed former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli “forced” her to have sex during an extramarital affair lasting several years. Following a global outcry, including from tennis superstars and the United Nations, Chinese state media reporters have released a barrage of footage purporting to show that all is well for Peng.

Videos and doubts about authenticity In one of two videos tweeted by Hu Xijin, the editor of the Communist Party’s official newspaper, the Global Times, the Chinese tennis player is standing in a stadium among a group of guests whose names are announced amid the roar of applause. A reporter from the Global Times tweeted another video showing Peng signing autographs for children at what appears to be the same stadium, before posing for photos with them. Many doubts remain about the authenticity of the videos and the information provided.