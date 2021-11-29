missing two expulsions and a penalty

The direction of referee Manganiello in Milan-Sassuolo was not entirely convinced: there are some episodes to report.

Today the Corriere dello Sport highlights some decisions of the referee Gianluca Manganiello that have not been corrected. The national sports newspaper in the analysis of the slow motion episodes takes a clear position.

First, the intervention of Giacomo Raspadori on Ismael Bennacer was a direct red card and not just a warning. Right foot to hammer, even if with leg not stretched and not bad on the part of the attacker, but a very dangerous foul. At the VAR there is Ghersini who controls the episode and confirms Manganiello’s decision.

According to Corriere dello Sport, but not only that, there was also another red card. That a Theo Hernandez, who already cautioned, gave one push to Davide Frattesi. The referee on the occasion chose not to punish the former Real Madrid full-back, who risked big.

AC Milan protests for a touch of Ferrari’s arm on Franck Kessie’s shot. The newspaper writes that it was a penalty kick for Stefano Pioli’s team. Right not to assign one to Sassuolo on the alleged touch of the arm by Brahim Diaz in the first half, as well as expelling Alessio Romagnoli for the net foul of the last man on Gregoire Defrel.

Referee Manganiello and VAR Ghersini take each other 4.5 from CorSport for their performance at San Siro.