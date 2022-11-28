News

Missing US teacher found dead on kayak trip in Mexico

Courtez Hall is one of the tourists who died in an Airbnb in Mexico 0:44

(CNN) — The body of Yeon-Su Kim, a professor at Northern Arizona University, was found after she and her husband were reported missing during a kayak trip in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

A local fishing boat near Puerto Peñasco found Kim’s body Sunday in the Gulf of California, according to a verified GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to help in the search for Kim and her husband, Corey Allen.

Americans Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim disappeared off the coast of Puerto Peñasco.

This undated photo of Corey Allen and his wife, Yeon-Su Kim, was posted to a verified GoFundMe page that was set up to help pay for search efforts.

“Today was an incredibly sad day,” an update to the GoFundMe page read on Sunday. “This afternoon, a local fishing boat came across Yeon-Su’s body south and east of Puerto Peñasco. This is despite so many incredible efforts by the volunteers to search for Yeon-Su and Corey over the past 3 days.”

Kim and Allen were reported missing late Saturday after failing to return from a Thanksgiving kayak trip in Mexico, CNN previously reported.

“We are continuing to search for Corey, hoping we can find him,” an update Sunday from the Kim/Allen family said, according to the organizer of the GoFundMe page.

The Sonora Civil Protection agency tweeted that a body had been found “with characteristics similar to one of the two missing persons,” but did not identify which one.

Northern Arizona University, where Kim was executive director of the School of Forestry, released a statement Sunday night confirming her death.

“Yeon-Su was an invaluable faculty member at the School of Forestry and an esteemed academic leader,” university president José Luis said in a statement.

“His achievements and contributions to his academic discipline, the mission of our university and the community at large were many and, in consultation with his family and friends, we will find the right time and place to celebrate his legacy of a life well lived.”

The statement says that authorities are still looking for Allen.

