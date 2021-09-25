Mission: Happy Birthday Mr. Tom Cruise

In 1986 the name of Tom Cruise became known globally thanks to a hugely successful but definitely “tamarro” film, Top Gun.

This young actor then definitely changed course by getting involved in important films, working with some of the fundamental directors in the history of cinema: Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Michael Mann, Stanley Kubrick, Sidney Pollack and many others. Not random choices, which helped Cruise to get out of the role of the handsome and mono-expressive young man. We are certainly not facing a talent similar to Marlon Brando or Robert De Niro, but a professional capable of recognizing the right roles for his skills.

We will never see Tom Cruise playing Forrest Gump because he knows very well that it would not be credible, but the actor knows perfectly well when a character is in his ropes, like when in 1999 he took the opportunity to work with the director Paul Thomas Anderson, who sewed on him the complex character of Frank TJ Mackey in the masterpiece Magnolia. An amazing performance that earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

There are many films that would not have achieved the same success if it had been played by an actor other than Tom Cruise. It’s hard to think of Vincent’s killer Collateral with a different face to his, as well as for the commander Nathan Algren ne The last samurai or Jack Reacher, without forgetting the incredible and trashy producer, obsessed with rap, Leo Grossman in the grotesque Tropic Thunder.

Of all the faces he has given life to, the most apt is undoubtedly that of the agent Ethan Hunt from Mission: Impossible.

On his birthday we remember him in what is one of the most important action film series of recent decades, with which he began his career as a producer.

The manufacturer Cruise and the partner Paula Wagner decide to hand over to the great Brian De Palma Ethan Hunt’s first adventure to give an authorial cut to a story based on a famous TV series of the 60s, from which he takes only a few ideas and a few characters. Mission: Impossible (1996) is a huge box office success thanks to the successful touch of De Palma that personalizes the whole opening part, set in Prague, and above all the scene of the theft in the CIA headquarters in which Ethan Hunt is hanging in midair with some metal cables. The entire final sequence of the train is far from the director’s style.

For Mission: Impossible II (2000), Cruise and Wagner they choose the director specializing in action John Woo. The film outstrips the previous film, but the director’s unmistakable style, which offers sensational action scenes, loses some of its charm over time despite an excellent antagonist, fragile and cruel at the same time, played by the Scotsman Dougray Scott, who in order to shoot this episode misses the opportunity to be Wolverine in the first one X-Men.

The difference between the character of Ethan Hunt and other famous secret agents such as James Bond or Jason Bourne lies above all in the fact that the character of Tom Cruise he badly needs a team by his side. Not by chance in Mission: Impossible III (2006) comes an essential collaborator, played by Simon Pegg, able to give an indispensable new comic vein.

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, already co-star from the first film, and the newcomer start an adventure centered on the action and romance between Ethan Hunt and his future wife (Michelle Moneghan), which will trigger the main graft of the adventure. Also unforgettable is the villain of this third episode played by Philip Seymour Hoffman. The film is successful, but does not reach the proceeds of the previous ones. Actually the director JJ Abrams, author of cult series such as Alias And Lost, does a great job on character psychology and fans will reevaluate Mission: Impossible III in the years to come.

The director of animated films Ratatouille And The Incredibles, Brad Bird, is chosen to direct Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), which becomes the highest-grossing film in the franchise, only surpassed by the sixth installment a few years later. To the team of secret agents, increasingly compact and increasingly indispensable for the mission, is added the provisional but fundamental element, William Brandt, played by the already famous Jeremy Renner.

The film presents even more irony and even more breathtaking and “impossible” scenes, than as always Cruise runs without stunt double. The scene in which Ethan Hunt climbs the Bur Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai remains one of the most successful of the saga and the backstage with Tom Cruise hanging from cables in the void it goes around the world. Brad Bird with this adventure he brings a dynamism and a freshness never reached before. He also manages to move in the short ending in which Hunt sees for a few seconds the wife he had to leave to protect her.

The fifth episode, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and the sixth, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), are instead linked to each other. They have as their common enemy the terrorist group called The Syndicate, the franchise’s most successful co-star, Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), who supports him by exhibiting great charisma and a level psychological description, but above all the director himself, Christopher McQuerry, which manages to further renew the format with more mature, complex moments and new charismatic characters.

Mission: Impossible it is one of the rare cinematographic cases that has gained more and more acclaim from critics and the public, thanks above all to the producer’s intuitions Tom Cruise and the choice of entrusting the stories to directors with a strong stylistic personality. We await the seventh chapter, shot in the middle of the Covid pandemic also in Italy, and the number eight, practically made almost simultaneously by the trusted Christopher McQuerry.

We will see the fifty-nine again Tom Cruise shooting stunts without stunts on skyscrapers, motorcycles, airplanes and probably on spaceships.