Mission Impossible 2, to be seen also because Tom Cruise risked his life to make it – Libero Quotidiano

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 2

Sky cinema action at 9pm

with Tom Cruise, Thandie Newton and Dougray Scott. Directed by John Woo. Production 2000. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT. A dangerous psychopath, former agent of the Impossible team, steals a deadly virus (and its antidote). We don’t know what he will do with it but we fear the worst of the worst. Agent Ethan Hunt is sent to neutralize him and manages to enlist the help of a professional thief who in the past had an affectionate friendship with a psychopath. However, the fight is very uncertain. The villain is capable of assuming the form of anyone, even those of Ethan.

WHY SEE IT. Because even if it is not the best episode of the series with Tom Cruise (close to its twentieth anniversary with a film still nailed by Covid) it is an action film that justifies the signature of the director, John Woo, master of films stock made in Hong Kong. Among the great sequences to be recommended, the first with Cruise suspended (really) on a rocky wall. And the final showdown.