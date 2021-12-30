Mission Impossible 4 and Brad Bird’s fears | Cinema

I remember very clearly waking up with a start at two in the morning, thinking that if something went wrong, we would be fried. If anything happened to Tom Cruise, it would be the end. I woke up thinking, “What are we doing?”

In an interview with RadioTimes.com to commemorate 10 years of, Brad Bird is back to talk about the stunt with Tom Cruise Burj Khalifa and the anxiety around that scene:

In the same interview, the director talked about the shooting of the sequence, revealing that he had broken in total (and then repositioned) 35 windows. He then revealed that he had shot everything from life apart from some close-ups on a set recreated in the studio.

Directed by Brad Bird, the director of Ratatouille and The Incredibles, and produced by JJ Abrams, Tom Cruise and Bryan Burk, Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol marks the return of Tom Cruise joined by an international cast such as Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist, Vladimir Mashkov, Josh Holloway, Anil Kapoor and Léa Seydoux.

The seventh episode will hit US theaters on September 30, 2022, while the eighth will come the July 7, 2023.

