Mission Impossible 7 and 8 postponed to 2023 and 2024

With their eyes still full of Tom Cruise’s latest insane stunts on set, fans of Mission: Impossible must prepare for the umpteenth cold shower: the two new episodes of the saga have in fact just been postponed to 2023 and 2024.

Paramount Pictures officially announced a few minutes ago that Mission: Impossible 7previously set at 30 September 2022, will now be released on July 14, 2023while his sequel Mission: Impossible 8scheduled for July 7, 2023, will be released on June 28, 2024. “After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 release dates in response to production delays caused by the ongoing pandemic.. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024 respectively. We look forward to offering viewers an unprecedented theatrical experience.Paramount Pictures and Skydance said in a statement.

Production of the back-to-back sequels began in 2020, a real odyssey that has seen many release dates communicated and then canceled. Returning to director Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the previous two films in the franchise, Rogue Nation And Fallout. In addition to Tom Cruise, the cast of Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Hayley AtwellPom Klementieff, Nicholas Hoult, Cary Elwes and Angela Bassett.

According to reports in recent months, Tom Cruise would be furious about Mission Impossible 7 and the new time window of the streaming release on Paramount Plus.