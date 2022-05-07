Mission Impossible 7 and 8 premiere official title and promise an all-or-nothing ending for Tom Cruise

the saga of Fast and furious is not the only one planning to say goodbye with two films. In the case of Mission Impossiblethe franchise led by Tom Cruisewill also do the same with two instances that promise to put an end to the successful and risky missions that will fire Ethan Hunt in a big way.

With changes in the release date, filming complications and budget overruns, Mission Impossible will finally hit theaters in july 2023. Unless a new date change gets in the way.

Without much further ado, the studio announced at CinemaCon the official titles of the seventh and eighth Mission Impossible, which will officially be renamed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part 1 Y Part 2.

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt

Both feature films have been written and directed by Christopher McQuarriewho joined the franchise with Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015. The original plan of Mission Impossible 7 and 8 was to be filmed simultaneously, however the pandemic made that plan impossible. And not only, but the cost of having resumed filming ahead of time blew up the assigned budget of the film, which was $290 million.

The costs for Covid insurance, the transfers of the team and the cast to different locations in the world, caused the film to fall short on budget. Add to that the risky stunts that Cruise insists on doing himself and that involve a much more ambitious staging and special logistics. Thing that the study no longer makes him so funny.

Cruise with Rebecca Ferguson

Tom Cruise will once again put on agent Ethan Hunt, along with a large cast that will see the return of rebecca ferguson (Ilsa Faust) Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), simon pegg (Benji Dunn) and vanessa kirby (White Widow). The new installment will also feature performances by Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Lampros Kalfuntzos.

will be back too Henry Cherny to bring to life Eugene Kittridge, as the former director of the IMF (Mission Impossible Force) and who had a role in the first Mission Impossible in 1996.

If everything works out and without new impediments, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part 1 will hit theaters on July 14, 2023.

