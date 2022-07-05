Mission: Impossible 7 – another insane stunt by Tom Cruise unveiled in image

Director Christopher McQuarrie has unveiled a new set image from Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One with Tom Cruise hanging from a plane (for a change).

Tom Cruise is 60 years old and even if the actor likes to flirt with death a lot, he will bury us all – the trailer for the next Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning proof. In this final chapter of the spy saga, which will be split into two parts for the occasion, the megalomaniac Hollywood daredevil will continue to leap into the void, cling to anything that rolls very fast and cling to anything that flies very high to prove that he’s the one with the biggest (adrenaline rush, of course).

Why travel comfortably indoors?

After clinging to a plane taking off in Rogue Nation and hanging from a helicopter in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the interpreter of Ethan Hunt will always have so much trouble finding the way to the cockpit. To celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday, director Christopher McQuarrie shared on Instagram a new photo from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 – or maybe a first glimpse of Mission: Impossible 8 – with Tom Cruise hanging outside a retro airplane presumably spinning.

For the next film, the actor has also thrown at full speed from the top of a ravine on a motorcycle before opening his parachute, but also hanging on a train in a tunnel (again), in addition to stretching your legs on the roof. But to see Tom Cruise defy life, it will still be necessary to wait a long time since Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been pushed back until July 12, 2023 in France, while Part 2 will not be released until June 26, 2024.

The cast will see the return of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt, while Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney and Cary Elwes will play new characters.