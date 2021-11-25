Mission: Impossible 7, Christopher McQuarrie directed scenes from home due to contact with positives | Cinema

The production ofhas been somewhat troubled by the pandemic since the beginning of 2020. The production of the blockbuster Paramount he was in fact in Venice to shoot some scenes just when the spread of the disease was exploding in Italy and in Europe.

Then, when the processing has finally started again e Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and the rest of the talent involved managed to return to the set working on both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. However, going to meet various incidents due to positive cases on the sets of the various locations affected by the shooting, including Italy. You may remember the case of Tom Cruise’s well-known outburst on the English set of the film: an audio leaked in which we could hear him verbally lash out at two members of the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 after having them “Caught in the act” for not respecting the distances set by the anti-Covid-19 protocols (HERE ARE THE DETAILS).

In a chat with the Hollywood Reporter, Cary Elwes said that in the midst of the various problems, Christopher McQuarrie also found himself having to direct scenes from home because of the exposure with a positive:

I don’t think I’m saying anything new when I say that this production has encountered some difficulties so much that they have had to close. Christopher McQuarrie also had to direct using his computer at home because contract-tracing revealed that he had been in contact with a positive. It is a real attestation of his skill. He candidly admitted that he would never want to do it again, but he made it. And we did it. It will undoubtedly be the most spectacular Mission: Impossible of all.

The film will be released in theaters in September 2022.

What do you think of the actor’s words and how long are you waiting for the new Mission: Impossible? You can tell us in the comments box below!