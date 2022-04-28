Entertainment

Mission Impossible 7 confirmed its title and showed its first trailer at CinemaCon

All of this preceded a first trailer for Part 7 being shown exclusively. Henry Cherny from the 1996 film. “Your days of fighting for the greater good are over,” says Kittridge.

“This is our chance to control the truth…the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come,” Kittridge continues. “You’re dead and you have to choose a side,” he tells Hunt.

There are shots of Venice, the Vatican, a desert cruise, and plenty of punches: On Trains from The White Widow (vanessa kirby), Ilsa’s headers (rebecca ferguson) and an intense scene of an office being gassed.

The trailer ends with Cruise’s signature stunt for part 7, which was extensively revealed at CinemaCon last August, jumping off a cliff in Norway on a motorcycle.

The film stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes who will join the franchise.

