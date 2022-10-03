Mission Impossible 7 Director Promises a “Never Seen Before” Tom Cruise Stunt

We all know that the Mission: Impossible action movies are just reasons for Tom Cruise to defy death. The director of Mission: Impossible 7 recently noted on Twitter that the production is literally inventing ways for the Hollywood star to demonstrate his high immortality.

In a now-deleted tweet, according to ScreenRant, Christopher McQuarrie, writer-director of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Twoanswered a question about stunt clipping. “On Friday morning, I told Tom that the technology to film a specific stunt just didn’t exist,” he says. “At six o’clock in the evening it already existed. All you need is good people.”

Although everything seems to indicate that the director was referring to the franchise of secret agents, also It could be any of the other projects the actor and filmmaker are working on.including a new action franchise, a musical, a collaboration with the director of Tropic Thunder and perhaps the most surprising, a collaboration with Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, to make a tape in space. Considering the production problems, it is likely that it was the latter project.

Another clue that would prove that this sequence is not part of the franchise Mission Impossible, is that the two films currently in development: Dead Reckoning Part One and Dyou, they finished their filming in September 2021so although it was a reshoot, this is quite unlikely.

Mission: Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One features Cruise and his regular co-stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg. Hayley Atwell, who plays Captain Carter in the MCU, is joining the franchise, along with Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Shea Shigham and others.

We don’t have a synopsis yet, but since Dead Reckoning is a two-part movie, we can expect things to get pretty tense in adventure movies.

