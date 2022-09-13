“Mission Impossible 7”: Paramount Pictures releases a teaser trailer for the long-awaited film | Mission Impossible | LIGHTS

Explosions, fights and a lot of destruction. “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One”, the seventh movie of the successful saga, has just released its first teaser trailer. The film starring Tom Cruise is scheduled for release in July 2023.

The two-minute clip shows Ethan Hunt on car chases, through sandstorms and on a speedboat. In addition, there are the intense fights of the protagonist always accompanied by the classic instrumental by Lalo Schifrin. Among the locations chosen for this film are Venice and Rome (Italy).

Also, Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) appears, who returns to put Ethan against the wall. “Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘greater good’ are over. This is our opportunity to control the truth, the concepts of good and evil for all, in the coming centuries. You are fighting to save an ideal that does not exist. That never existed. You must choose a side,” he is heard saying in the teaser.

The new film directed by Christopher McQuarrie was announced during CinemaCon 2022, held last April. On that occasion, it was revealed that this new story will be divided into two parts. The first will be released on July 14, 2023; Meanwhile, the name and release date of the second installment are not known.

The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” will also include Hayley Atwell (Grace), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn), Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Vanessa Kirby (White Widow) , Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Esai Morales, Mark Gatiss and Rob Delaney, among others.