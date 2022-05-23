Mission Impossible 7 premieres its first trailer and it may be the best of the entire saga

Tom Cruise has made history again this week. With his new movie, the actor has proven to be the only human being capable of defeating time and death. the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (sequel to which you can read our review here) has served to take the Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and to boast of immortality. Because at 59, Cruise looks fitter now than he did in the original 1986 Top Gun. But wait until you see him at the Mission: Impossible 7 trailer because the thing makes it even more angry.

officially called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onethe new film in the saga will hit theaters on July 14, 2023, which has not prevented Paramount Pictures from showing us a first and exciting preview. In the trailer no one is missing… nor anything. Racing across the roof of a moving train, helicopters, car chases, sandstorms, submarines, speedboats, emblematic locations around the worldexplosions, motorcycles, gunshots and of course, the legendary theme song by Lalo Schifrin.

The trailer is also a parade of familiar faces (Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby or Frederick Schmidt, among others) to which are added additions such as Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, and Shea Whigham.

Mission Impossible 8 in 2024

This Part One will be a preview of Mission Impossible 8, also confirmed and scheduled for June 28, 2024. Although it could be for 2030 because Cruise and company were going to look the same.