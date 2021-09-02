Mission: Impossible 7 – Rebecca Ferguson greets the set with Tom Cruise

To celebrate his last day on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, Rebecca Ferguson immortalized herself with her colleague Tom Cruise

Another adventure ended for Rebecca Ferguson, which saw the final day of filming for Mission: Impossible 7. The interpreter could only greet the set with a shot together with the iconic face of the saga, Ethan Hunt himself or Tom Cruise. The two appear side by side in the image, taken by the director Christopher McQuarrie, which the actress posted on Instagram, taking the opportunity to thank the “wonderfully talented and tolerant team”.

Mission: Impossible 7 marks Rebecca Ferguson’s third participation in the franchise. The actress came on board in 2015, playing the role of Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, chosen by Tom Cruise himself, and was back three years later in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. In 2019 his return for the seventh chapter was confirmed and we should see him again in the next episode. Paramount has in fact already in the pipeline the eighth film in the saga, whose release is set for July 2023.

With filming now running out, after a troubled production due to COVID-19, Mission: Impossible 7, still without an official title, will arrive in the United States on May 27, 2022. Among the well-known faces of the franchise we will also review those of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. Instead, the new addition consists of Hayley Atwell, known for playing Agent Peggy Carter in the MCU. Below, the photo published by Rebecca Ferguson.