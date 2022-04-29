‘Mission: Impossible 7’ reveals its title and shows a teaser, presented by Tom Cruise

Be that as it may, Tom Cruise was not going to miss the opportunity to warm up engines for the last mission of Ethan Huntwhich is why he decided to send a pre-recorded message to all those attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an audience that not only was able to find out what the title of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ isbut enjoyed a brief but spectacular breakthrough.

Cruise’s seventh and penultimate adventure as Hunt It will be called ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ in its original version, a film that is loaded with stunts and scenes of those that defy death. We know this because its protagonist, before the film was delayed a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, visited the convention in person to give details of the sequence that places your spy driving a motorcycle off a cliff in Norwaysomething that Cruise described as “by far the most dangerous thing” what have you done.

Now the public has been able to see a preview of that moment described by the actor, full speed run ending with Hunt hurtling into a free fall from the edge of the aforementioned cliff. This teaser can be seen along with another of the action proposals that Cruise has pending release, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’which hits theaters May 27.

“You are fighting to save an ideal that does not exist… never existed”Henry Czerny’s character Eugene Kittridge, a former head of the IMF, tells Hunt. “You have to choose a side”. ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and ‘MI 8’ were originally scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022 and July 7, 2023, respectively; but, after the last changes, release dates have been moved to July 14, 2023 for ‘MI 7’ and June 28, 2024 for the eighth and final installment.

Closing madness

The ‘Mission Impossible’ team still does not talk about the eighth installment referring to it as Hunt’s farewell, but in principle this would be the plan at Paramount, studio that has to deal with a Cruise obsessed with extreme perfection and determined to maintain tight control of the sagaboth creative and economical.

Recently a completely speculative piece from THR pointed to tensions between star and studio mainly due to budget, since the seventh installment would have spent 290 million, a figure that has not stopped growing due to the last minute adjustments introduced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, director and producer of the film. In addition, the rumors point to a discrepancy not only about money, but about business vision. And it is that Cruise is a star with all the letters, in the old way, an interpreter who, in addition to commanding, wants to keep the business model as it is: focused on the big screensomething that would no longer be a priority for Paramount.

We will see how this situation evolves between now and next year when a seventh installment is finally released that features Cruise, Czerny, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt reprising their roles; and Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Greg Tarzan Davis and Cary Elwes as new signings.