Mission Impossible 7, the curse: filming for Covid suspended again, Tom Cruise in quarantine

There is no peace for Mission Impossible 7, the new chapter in the saga played by Tom Cruise and stuck several times by the pandemic, first during filming in Venice and then in Rome last year. Now the case of a positive case at Covid on the set has forced a new stop of the filming in progress in the United Kingdom, at least until June 14. Not only. Cruise himself would be “furious” because now he will be forced to observe a two-week quarantine, after shooting a night club scene for an entire day, with a group of dancers, one of whom later tested positive.

MORE INFORMATION

Tom Cruise acrobat for “Mission Impossible 7” jumps on the moving train

The actor of “Top Gun” is a very strict man who demands absolute respect for the rules. Last December an audio leaked from Cruise himself, who on seeing two crew members too close, in front of a computer, exclaimed: “If I see you doing it again you’re done, you forget this movie. There are no excuses!”. The case raised a fuss, but some stars, such as George Clooney, said they shared their colleague’s reasons.

Last fall, filming had restarted, but twelve positive cases had forced the production to stop shooting in Italy.

Tom Cruise in Tivoli on a motorcycle for the tests of “Mission Impossible 7”

In the United Kingdom, too, the problems have been innumerable. After two weeks of quarantine, filming has begun in Heartfordshire at Warner Bros Studios. Another two weeks of hiatus was necessary when the whole crew moved to Norway. A video, with Tom Cruise during an action on a moving train in England (the actor is famous in the world because he never uses stunts or stunts of any kind), had caused a sensation recently.

The difficulties were not only of a health nature. A fire broke out in Oxfordshire on a racing motorcycle, which was used for one of the most expensive scenes ever shot in the UK. No one was injured, but many now speak, albeit in a whisper, of a “curse”.

Now, a spokesperson for Paramount and Skydance has confirmed that everything will have to be blocked again, at least until mid-June. “We have temporarily suspended the production of Mission Impossible 7 until June 14, due to a positive swab during routine checks – he said – now we are following the safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation”.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously signed “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and “Fallout,” and who is already planning to shoot the eighth film in the saga. Along with Cruise, in the iconic role of super agent Ethan Hunt, star Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes. The film is expected to hit US theaters on May 27, 2022.