Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise parachutes from a helicopter (VIDEO)

After launching from a helicopter, Tom Cruise landed with a parachute in the English campaign for the film Mission: Impossible 7. The launch, which took place in recent days, is shown in a video that has gone viral on social media.

To see Mission: Impossible 7 on the big screen we will have to wait until next year but right now fans of the saga started 25 years ago can take a look at the stunts performed by Tom Cruise for the making of the film. After Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, screenwriter and director Christopher McQuarrie also returns to work on the seventh and eighth chapters of the historic franchise. Cruise will return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt along with cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Henry Czerny will reprise the role of former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, played in the first film.

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were to be shot one after the other, with the release set for summer 2021 and summer 2022. Then the production of the films had to deal with forced stops and several delays: to date, the film releases are set for September 30, 2022 and July 7, 2023. The production has managed to shoot in locations as diverse as Norway, Rome and the UK, filming several stunts by Tom Cruise who, these days, is returned to shooting, jumping off a helicopter with a parachute, as shown in a video that went viral on social media.

The Sun reported that Andras Katica and friend Tutyi were enjoying a day in the Lake District in the UK when they heard a helicopter fly overhead. At one point, a group of men and Cruise jumped out. For the uninitiated, Cruise is a certified pilot with hours of flying experience and has also done many launches. In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, in addition to flying a helicopter during a chase, he also jumped out of a plane. He then climbed the Burji Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and clung to the side of a plane when it took off for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.