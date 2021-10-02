Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise saves a cameraman on the set

Tom Cruise he is an actor who certainly needs no introduction, and this is demonstrated by the fact that in his films he deliberately chooses to throw himself into reckless action sequences without the help of a stunt double. Situation not too different from what we will see in the next Mission: Impossible 7, due out in 2022 after numerous postponements due to the global health emergency.

Now, the brave alter ego of Ethan Hunt seems to have accomplished another feat to the limit, this time helping a human life really in danger. Cruise would indeed saved a cameraman, slipped from a moving train during the filming of the last chapter of the saga of Mission: Impossible.

As reported by the Daily Mail (here the original news), Cruise e Hayley Atwell they were engaged in some daring sequences on top of a moving train, as soon as the lead actor noticed that one of the cameramen began to slip and inevitably risked getting very injured. As documented by those present, Cruise managed to reach the man in time helping him to recover, all under the amazed eyes of Atwell and the rest of the crew. Surely, it was a really high-tension moment that could easily have ended in tragedy if it weren’t for the brave Tom’s quick thinking.

Loading... Advertisements

The seventh chapter of the saga of Mission: Impossible will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also director of some previous episodes, that is Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation of 2015 and Mission: Impossible – Fallout of 2018 (here in special offer). The filmmaker will also direct Mission: Impossible 8, whose release date has not yet been disclosed.

Along with Cruise, in the cast of Mission: Impossible 7 we will also find Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg And Vanessa Kirby, as well as Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Nicholas Hoult and Henry Czerny, the latter respectively as the main villain and as Eugene Kittridge, former head of the Impossible Missions Force (or IMF).