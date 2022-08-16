‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer leaks online for hours

In the last days Tom Cruise has passed through the Cannes Film Festival to present Top Gun: Maverick, a late sequel to the cult film in which he starred in the 1980s, and which, as it passed through the Croisette, triggered a heartfelt tribute to the figure of the actor. Cruise received an honorary Palme d’Or and assured actively and passively that all the films in which he stars are going to have a global theatrical release, no matter how much the studio on duty may oppose him. This affects the above Maverickthis is coming May 26but also to the following installments of Mission Impossible: the last two of the saga, which have triggered a publicized conflict with Paramount Pictures.

The seventh installment of Mission Impossible its titled Dead Reckoning Part 1, and has had a shoot full of mishaps since the team’s stay in Italy coincided with the coronavirus crisis. Right now its release date is set for July 14, 2023; we are more than a year away, hence it is not acceptable to expect a trailer for the film yet. However, in the last few hours a spectacular trailer for the film has appeared on the Internet, showing Ethan Hunt back together with the characters from Rebecca FergusonVanessa Kirby and a newcomer Hayley Atwell. In addition to the expected: Cruise performing all kinds of stunts, constantly running and jumping off a cliff.





The trailer was in English but the subtitles were not, making it clear that this was an unwanted leak, and Paramount Pictures has been quick to remove it from all corners of Twitter and Reddit. From the major They have not made any comment, but it is to be expected that Cruise, very jealous of safeguarding all the surprises of the film, has not been at all good. Everything points, moreover, to the fact that this cut is the same one that was screened a few weeks ago at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and that Cruise himself presented via telematics from the filming of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2. Because yes, the star of top gun He wastes no time and is already filming the culmination of the saga.

Currently each trailer post features the deleted video after “a complaint from the copyright owner”, so it can not be expected to be made public until Paramount has it. The continuation of Dead Reckoning The premiere is scheduled, for its part, for the June 28, 2024.

