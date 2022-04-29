Mission Impossible 7 Trailer Screened At CinemaCon, Tom Cruise’s Lead Gets His Official Title

Tea seventh movie in it tom cruiseThe spy-action franchise Starrer Mission: Impossible finally has a title. Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the franchise, revealed the title during its CinemaCon presentation. The movie is called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The film will bring back franchise hero Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his allies as they take on a new enemy that is putting the world in peril. The title indicates that there will be a new saga after the Syndicate arc that ended with Fallout.

Images from the film were also projected during the presentation. It reportedly showed Cruise performing death-defying stunts as expected of him in the Mission: Impossible movies. Variety reported that he dove off a cliff while riding a motorcycle and was seen falling into an abyss.

Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the last two films in the franchise, returns for Dead Reckoning Part One.

The franchise has been highly successful, both critically and commercially. One of the reasons the franchise is so popular is the elaborate action sequences involving actual stunt work by Cruise and others, and also practical effects rather than CGI.

Fallout starred Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, who all reprized their roles from previous films. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby joined the franchise with Fallout.

Fallout received one of the best reviews of any action movie in history. It has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is equal to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road by George Miller. The critical consensus read: “Mission: Impossible: Fast, stylish, and fun: Fallout lives up to the ‘impossible’ part of its name by setting another high mark for wacky set pieces in a franchise full of them.”