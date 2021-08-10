Entertainment

Mission: Impossible 7, two photos from the backstage | Cinema

Posted on
With a shot posted on Instagram Rebecca Ferguson announced that he has finished his work on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, highly anticipated action film starring Tom Cruise which should arrive in theaters next May.

And always via Instagram too Hayley Atwell wanted to publish in the past few hours a shot from behind the scenes of the project.

You can see the two shots below:

The seventh episode will hit US theaters on May 27, 2022., while the eighth will come the July 7, 2023. In the cast, in addition to Tom Cruise, we will find Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett And Shea Whigham. Esai Morales will be the antagonist.

Christopher McQuarrie will appear as the director and screenwriter of the last two films in the saga (the third and fourth written and directed by him). The partnership with David Ellison’s Skydance continues, which will co-produce the films. Paramount Pictures will handle co-production and distribution.

We remind you that, this year we will find Tom Cruise in action in the sequel to Top: Gun where he will return as Maverick. Joseph Kosinski, former director of Oblivion, he directed while the film was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

How long are you waiting Mission: Impossible 7? You can tell us, as usual, in the comments space below the article!

SOURCES: Instagram, Instagram




