Mission Impossible 7 will show the wildest stunts of the entire saga

Next year Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick, The Mummy, Barry Seal: The Trafficker) will once again delight us with his brutal stunts in Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentence Part 1, the seventh installment of the popular spy saga that will once again be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

At the moment few details are known about the plot of the movie Mission Impossible: Death Sentence part 1although what is clear is that it promises to impact us with the most realistic action sequences that can be recorded, something that has been seen in the images of the filming of the film.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

But it seems that the thing is going to go much further since the film promises to feature the wildest and most brutal stunt sequences ever seen in the entire saga.

You just have to take a look at the image that heads this content to verify it. The filmmaker himself shared said photo on his Twitter account in honor of Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday, where the actor can be seen hanging from the top of a biplane as it flies upside down.

Of course this far exceeds everything seen previously in the saga. And that’s saying it, because Tom Cruise has done practically everything in the Mission Impossible movies, and it seems that the stunt of the plane will be a small snack before everything that is to come.

Apart from having Tom Cruise again, Mission: Impossible Death Sentence part one will have the actors back Ving Rhames (TheLocksmith), Henry Cherny (The Righteous), simon pegg (The Heritage), rebecca ferguson (Dune), vanessa kirby (Fragments of a woman) and Frederick Schmidt (Big Gold Brick).

Among the new signings of the film we find aa Hayley Atwell (What would happen if…?), Pom Klementieff (Thor: Love and Thunder), Shea Whighham (Fast & Furious 9), Esai Morales (Master Gardener), rob delaney (Dead Pool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Verma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) mark gatiss (confined) and Cary Elwes (Pray for us).

The film Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence Part 1 will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023 and its second part will arrive on June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 action movies that do not give you a single second of respite on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video.