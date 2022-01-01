Mission Impossible 8, flying stunts for Tom Cruise

The filming of Mission: Impossible 8, and news and images of the incredible stunts made by the usual keep leaking Tom Cruise for the new chapter of the franchise. Absolutely not new to personally perform the stunts that made some of the scenes of the previous films unforgettable, this time the actor has surpassed himself, by being filmed sitting on a wing of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane in inverted flight.

Tom Cruise hangs upside down on wing of plane for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ stunthttps: //t.co/ge6TGsKXrf pic.twitter.com/zUsXJcGLBV – SeaHawk Updates 🕵🏼‍♂️ (@SeaHawkUpdates) November 28, 2021

Obviously it is impossible to know the reasons that will lead Ethan Hunt to have to risk so much, but we have no doubt that Cruise will have created a context that justifies this too. yet another incredible and insane stunt.

That we will have to have a lot of patience before we see, since if Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled for September 2022, Mission: Impossible 8 only theJuly 8, 2023. Initially designed to be filmed one after the other, the production of the two films then suffered several delays with the penultimate chapter slowed down in a grueling manner. Due to location changes and obviously due to the pandemic, which last December actually determined the now famous outburst of the actor and producer against some members of the crew. Currently outdated, it seems.

Mission: Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and sees protagonists Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames And Henry Czerny. With them the new entries Esai Morales (Titans), Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) – all also included in the next chapter – in addition to Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Indira Varma (Game of thrones), Charles Parnell (The last ship) And Cary Elwes (The princess marries).

