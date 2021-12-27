Mission: Impossible 8 – New amazing aerial stunt for Tom Cruise on set • Universal Movies

Filming of Mission: Impossible 8 they have been playing for a few months, but as always, it is the spectacular stunts that the actor makes in the news Tom Cruise manages to do despite his 59 years.

This time, defying the force of gravity, but also as has often happened in his career, the laws of Nature, Tom Cruise was spotted in the skies of Cambridge tied upside down on the wing of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane. According to the reconstruction of The Sun, in fact, the biplane would have taken off from Duxford Aerodrome in Cambridgeshire and, once reached 2000 feet of altitude, about 609 meters, Tom Cruise he left the cockpit to position himself on the left wing and then performed the stunt (obviously he was secured with a harness). Below you can appreciate some shots collected on Twitter.

Recall that the shooting of Mission: Impossible 8 they started almost at the same time as the end of the previous chapter, as the Paramount Pictures and the director Christopher McQuarrie they decided to finish the two films and then dedicate the next time to the almost shared post-production of both. Mission: Impossible 7 saw the closure of the works on the set last September.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7

PRODUCTION: The film will be written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The partnership with David Ellison’s Skydance continues, which will co-produce the films. Paramount Pictures will handle co-production and distribution. CAST: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Nicholas Hoult, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes and Greg Tarzan Davis. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 27, 2022.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8

PRODUCTION: The film is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The partnership with David Ellison’s Skydance continues, which will co-produce the films. Paramount Pictures will handle co-production and distribution. The new chapter was produced simultaneously with Mission: Impossible 7 and will be released at a later time. CAST: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Nicholas Hoult, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from 7 July 2023.