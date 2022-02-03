Mission: Impossible 8, Simon Pegg terrified of Tom Cruise’s stunts | Cinema

In the middle of January we learned that Paramount has once again postponedAnd. As is known, in all the films of the saga, the protagonist Tom Cruise has performed, without stunts, in increasingly spectacular and dangerous stunts.

Stunt who, apparently, left even one of his co-stars, Simon Pegg, stunned and on average terrified. In a recent chat with RadioTimes, Simon Pegg explained in fact:

Is absurd. The stuff he did for Mission: Impossible 7 is terrifying. And, as usual, we wonder how it could do something even more spectacular? But I saw some footage of what he did for Mission: Impossible 8 and it literally terrified me.

What is Simon Pegg talking about? We know that for Mission: Impossible 7 Tom Cruise made a spectacular motorcycle stunt that was also at the center of the special contribution of the film shown, months ago, at CinemaCon (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS). At the beginning of December, however, photos of a stunt that Tom Cruise was shooting for the eighth chapter of the saga circulated online. The peculiarity of the shots was that the actor was anchored upside down on the wing of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane. Thanks to what was revealed by a source at The Sun we had learned that the actor “began learning how to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a stunt for Mission: Impossible 8. As always this is a task that requires a lot of skill and preparation but, as usual, he does not plan to take any shortcuts or use a stuntman ”. Find more details in this article.

The two new chapters of the franchise will be in cinemas in 2023 and 2024. The release of another blockbuster with Tom Cruise produced by Paramount, or Top Gun: Maverick, remains set for 2022, specifically on May 26.