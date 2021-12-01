Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise and his crazy new stunt – pics

Tom Cruise ride the wing of an upside-down plane in the new aerobatic photos from the set of Mission: Impossible 8. Cruise is currently filming the eighth installment of the franchise, returning as IMF agent Ethan Hunt for the director. Christopher McQuarrie. Cruise is joined by series regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby And Rebecca Ferguson. New stars of the franchise include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales And Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible 7 recently wrapped production after a series of delays due to the pandemic, which ultimately pushed the film’s release date to September 30, 2022. Initially, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 they should have been shot one after the other, but the pandemic changed those plans. McQuarrie he directed the last three films and is back on board the eighth, which is now filming.

Mission: Impossible 8, filming is in progress

Tom Cruise was seen performing another dangerous stunt for Mission: Impossible 8 (via Fox News), this time aboard a biplane Boeing B75N1 Stearman of 1941 at over 600 meters high, which overturned, placing the actor in a vertical position on the wing. According to Fox, Cruise took flying lessons to prepare for the sequence. The images show the actor performing the stunt himself in a series of photos that outline it frame by frame.

In the next two chapters of the saga of Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise And Rebecca Ferguson will return as Ethan Hunt and Ilsa Faust. The two films will also be involved Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island), Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy) And Esai Morales (Ozark). Christopher McQuarrie will write and direct the films, which will make their American theatrical debut on September 30, 2022 and July 7, 2023, respectively.