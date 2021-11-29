Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise engages in a thrilling stunt

We know that Tom Cruise loves dangerous stunts and these days he has tried his hand at a very dangerous flight for Mission: Impossible 8.

Tom Cruise is currently working on the set of Mission: Impossible 8, eighth chapter of the adventures of Ethan Hunt, and is trying his hand as always in absurd stunts, such as a scary flight that saw him as a protagonist recently.

According to Fox News, Tom Cruise stepped out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane, at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing, then hung upside down. As we know, even in Mission: Impossible 8 Tom Cruise doesn’t use stunts when it comes to stunt scenes, because he loves to try his hand at dangerous maneuvers and crazy stunts. Well harnessed, while Tom Cruise was hanging upside down, the plane flipped over so that the actor was sitting upright on the wing.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Tom Cruise said precisely about this crazy passion:

“I’m a very physical actor and I love acting like that. I study and train and take a long time to understand everything. I’ve broken a lot of bones.”

To prepare for the filming of this new Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise has taken flying lessons, to be better prepared by returning as Ethan Hunt, the secret agent of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF).

Meanwhile, in 2022, Mission: Impossible 7 will arrive, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, which will precede chapter 8, probably arriving in 2023.