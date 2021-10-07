News

Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise will fly a WWII plane in an action scene

Actor Tom Cruise is preparing to shoot Mission: Impossible 8 by learning to fly a WWII plane.

Mission: Impossible 8, according to the first rumors, will show Tom Cruise grappling with an action scene while driving a plane of the Second World War.
The actor, as he reveals The Sun, was in fact spotted while making test flights aboard a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75.

Tom Cruise was spotted preparing for the filming of Mission: Impossible 8 at Duxford Airport, Cambridgeshire, and the aircraft used seems to have already been prepared to position the necessary cameras for filming.
A source of The Sun has explained: “Tom began learning how to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane a few months ago for a major action scene. This is, of course, an expert task but, as usual, he has no intention of taking shortcuts or using a stuntman.“.
The source close to the production would have added: “Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has recently finished, but Tom hasn’t taken a break and trying to shoot some amazing scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous.“.

Cruise, after playing Maverick in Top Gun, continued to fuel his passion for flying, earning his pilot’s license in 1994. The star then purchased some jets and a WWII aircraft, a P-51. 1946 Mustang, which had been donated to a museum and then fixed in 1997, passing into the hands of Cruise in 2001. The actor then named it Kiss Me Kate in honor of his ex-wife Katie Holmes.
The protagonist of Mission: Impossible has been spotted several times while flying it in Los Angeles.

While waiting to find out more details, fans can await the arrival in the theaters of Mission: Impossible 7 which brings back to the big screen the secret agent played by Tom Cruise, again directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The cast of the seventh chapter of the franchise will consist of Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny and new entries Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes.


