Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (4k UHD + Blu-ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham

written by: Christopher McQuarrie, Eric Jendresen

director: Christopher McQuarrie

studio: Paramount Pictures

Every Mission: Impossible film has been insane and epic on a grand scale, Dead Reckoning Part One is no exception. Cruise pushes his limits with each film, and performs death-defying stunts that make people laugh, smile and shake their heads in disbelief. I think the previous film was better but it’s still a somewhat incomplete story. The strange thing is that the almost 3 hour long film is not able to complete its story. Maybe if they stopped all the Tom Cruise stuff, it would be less time?

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise duh) is tasked with tracking down The Entity and preventing it from falling into the wrong hands. The Entity is a powerful evil AI that knows what moves you will make, no matter how hard you try to go against it. Along the way, they encounter Grace (Hayley Atwell), a master thief who has been hired by a mysterious man to obtain the keys to The Entity. The keys can grant its holder complete control over an AI. Ethan and Grace play a game of cat and mouse until they have no choice but to unite. Ethan’s old nemesis resurfaces and he seeks to weaponize The Entity for his own nefarious purposes. Ethan must put personal issues aside and focus on his mission, even if it means losing the people he cares about.

I liked this movie a lot but for some reason I didn’t like it as much as Fallout. The story was a bit complicated, especially with the AI ​​stuff. Obviously, it’s scary what AI can do, but still it’s just “movies” where people can create fake realistic masks whose voices match. I think now with AI, the voice part can now be true. Definitely think AI could be weaponized in the same way it was in the movie, but predicting the consequences of what people will do seems a little silly to me.

Tom Cruise remains crazy about his stunts and always tries to top himself. I just hope that this time of pushing boundaries doesn’t end with his demise. It was great to have Hayley Atwell in the movie, and a nice fresher for the franchise, despite the character being something we’ve seen many times in other movies. I believe it was good to see Henry Czerny back, since he hasn’t been in the movies since the first film. I always like Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames in these movies but I felt like they weren’t quite in it this time.

The action sequences for this were, of course, insane. My favorite is being in Rome and jumping off the cliff which was shown in all the trailers. That jump off the cliff and then flying rapidly down the mountain was one of the strangest stunts ever performed on screen and Tom trained for 3 years for it. I feel like every stunt he’s doing is 3 years of training, which begs the question, is this what he’s doing all the time? The Rome car chase sequence was very fun and different because the streets of Rome are already confusing and crazy, then it also involves a super small Fiat. It puts Italian jobs to shame.

The extras are on the Blu-ray disc, which is kind of a pain and the fact that they weren’t that extensive to begin with. Everything seems to have been added to the half-hour material that Tom Cruise spent a few years preparing for his stunts. Making that crazy jump over and over again on a certain day. Then he started flying at such a high speed that even the slightest gust of wind could take his life. The train sequence looked the most cartoon-like of all the sequences; Although that didn’t mean I was still sweating watching it.

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is a fun, action-packed, and intense film that continues to raise the bar for stunts in action films. I don’t think I liked Dead Reckoning Part One as much as Fallout, but I guess in a way it’s hard to judge because it’s only half of the movie. Now we will have to wait for 2 years for this to appear. I loved the humor and banter between Cruise, Pegg, Atwell, and Rhames. This movie is all about Tom Cruise going on as usual and doing crazy things and it’s a lot of fun.

features:

audio commentary

separate score track

Abu Dhabi

Rome

Venice

free fall

speed flying

train

Video:

Codec: HEVC/H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Atmos

French: Dolby TrueHD 7.1

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640Kbps)

Note: French atmos = Parisien, Spanish = Latin American.

audio descriptive

sub headline:

English, English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Ground level: Fun and intense movie with incredible action. I enjoyed Fallout more but both are equally great

running time: 163 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Additional Ratings:

overall rating: