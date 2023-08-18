Mission: Impossible – Deadly Judgment Part 1 debuts with $235 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 made a strong global debut over the weekend. raise $235 million dollars around the world. out of that number, $155 million comes from 70 international markets93% share of overseas box office (Japan release still awaited).

Excluding China, where local films faced constraints and waned interest in Hollywood films, the Tom Cruise-starrer had an overseas debut of $129.6 million. Compared to previous films in the franchise, it represents a 15% increase over Mission: Impossible – Fallout. This makes Mission: Impossible 7 Biggest opening for franchisee,

These figures indicate an impressive start to the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible saga and show that despite the challenges facing the film industry due to the pandemic and other circumstances, the franchise continues to attract audiences around the world.

Mission: Impossible Effect

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the original title of the film, has performed impressively at the box office internationally. In 35 markets, including the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, India, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, it achieved the biggest opening weekend in “Mission: Impossible” franchise history.

Although it was expected to perform better in China, where local films have faced challenges and competition has been stiff, the film managed to stand out in other international markets, demonstrating the continuing appeal of the Tom Cruise saga around the world. Is.

It is important to note that the film still has a long way to go, and is expected to continue doing well at the box office. Despite the challenges, the success of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One suggests that there remains significant interest in the franchise. @mundiario

Read more