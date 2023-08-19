“Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1”: The fast-paced sequel

Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1 It’s a film that follows the same action formula that has been established in this franchise that left me speechless since the summer of 1996, where the main protagonist played by Tom Cruise faces off against powerful villains who are trying to steal some valuable equipment. Want to conquer the world in the guise of. McGuffin. I don’t think there is much variation in descriptive words even compared to the last title Mission Impossible: FalloutBut I dare say this is a sequel that’s just as entertaining as its predecessor and, above all else, offers some spectacular action sequences, once again a testament to Cruise’s physical ability to accept risky missions. tests, which he usually accomplishes by racing. Against the times, even at the age of 60.

On this occasion, the plot shows Ethan Hunt in moments in which he accepts a mission to recover a key that allows access to the source code of an artificial intelligence called the Entity, whose unlimited potential allows him to gain self-awareness. allowed to do and rebel. Officials of great powers who seek to take over digital cyberspace to control the world. Running at a hectic pace of over two and a half hours, I am glued to the seat from the scenes in which Hunt, along with his team (Luthor and Benji) searches for the key to destroy the locked AI. In a secret location inside a nuclear submarine, engaging with a skilled thief who has the same objective and being hunted by CIA agents who act as comic relief, in addition to fighting against megalithic villains One who seeks revenge for the sake of revenge. past.

Usually, there are moments that are predictable, that I can point fingers at, but the action system almost always maintains a record of consistency that is created through intrusions, sabotage of computer systems, shootouts, and manhunts. which occasionally delivers the adventure through Tour Mode. Exotic locations such as the deserts of Abu Dhabi, the streets of Rome, lavish parties in Venice and the beautiful landscapes of the Alps in Innsbruck.

There are some surprises, a commentary about the negative impact of AI on government bureaucracy, and unexpected twists that arise during tense situations in which Cruise regularly demonstrates his physical strength by running, jumping, and fighting against thugs. that hinder his goal. In order to avert a global disaster, he parachutes off a cliff to reach the derailed train in order to reach his greatest danger point. He is joined by a chemistry-rich supporting cast led by Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff (as an evil, silent villain). With them, McQuarrie achieves a beat that emerges in a dizzying staging that includes tense music, ambiguous shots with a definite compositional meaning (such as narrow street battles and the interiors of collapsed train carriages) and mobile visuals. Enjoy the methods. frames to activate the most immediate actions amid dialogues of entertainment configured with a few bits of humor and several scenes of prolepsis announcing an unpredictable future. Clearly, his vision is what keeps the fuse burning in this 27-year-old espionage saga that shows no signs of abating, making it clear that Cruise will continue to showcase his acrobatics well into his 80s.

data sheet

original title: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One

Year: 2023

Duration: 2 hours 43 minutes

Country: usa

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

script: Christopher McQuarrierEric Jendresen

music: Lorne Balfe

Photography: fraser taggart

Distribution: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rheims, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff

Ability: 7/10



