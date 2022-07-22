“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” and “The Panic Conspiracy” on AXN White

Advertising

During the month of July, AXN White presents the special film cycle «Spy Fridays». Every Friday, the channel broadcasts titles from the Mission Impossible saga, starring actor Tom Cruise, followed by titles such as “Anna” or “When the snow falls” among others.

The cycle continues this Friday with the titles: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Y The conspiracy of panic. In the first title of the night, agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), accused of a terrorist bombing against the Kremlin, is disavowed along with the entire organization. Left to his fate and without resources, Ethan’s goal is to restore the good name of his agency and prevent a new attack. But Ethan undertakes this mission with a team made up of fugitives, whose personal motives he does not know well.

In the second title of the night, Jerry Shaw (Shia LaBeouf), a smart but misfit young man whose twin brother has just died under mysterious circumstances, and Rachel Holloman (michelle monaghan), a young single mother whose son is in danger, find themselves suddenly together and involved in a complicated plot of terrorism that revolves around a mysterious voice that seems to control their lives.

Friday, July 22 from 10:00 p.m. in AXN White.

