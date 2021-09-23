Mission Impossible in name and in fact: 14 positives on set, “Tom Cruise is absolutely furious”

Mission: Impossible in name and in fact. And, with all the defects that can be attributed to it, this time Tom Cruise had every reason to rant against some members of the troupe regardless of the security protocols from Covid-19: “If I still catch you, you are fired!“. The result of the repeated superficiality of these gentlemen on the set resulted in the positivity of 14 people with the effect of stop shooting until June 14, isolation for all of two weeks (of the star included) and the postponement by Paramount of the release of the coveted seventh chapter of the Ethan Hunt saga to May 27, 2022. “Tom is absolutely furious about what happened – a source revealed to the British tabloid The Sun – especially considering his outburst against last year’s staff. This stop will negatively affect shooting and they will have to catch up when they finally resume filming ”.

All this was learned from an article that appeared yesterday, June 3, on the specialized site Entertainment Weekly which also shows the nice vocal curtain (intercepted and previously published by The Sun), of the American star who screamed at his every possible “fucking” motivated by the violations of the rules imposed for avoid the spread of infections. At the time, it was December 2020, he had been fiercely criticized for insult, today perhaps it is necessary to acknowledge that the reason was on his side, although not the tones used which in any case did not help. For his part, Cruise had tried to “explain” to his parents how much their gigantic set (which we remember also touched Italy as a stop in February and early spring) was an example for all of Hollywood that “yes, we can”, a agreement to respect the protocols. Will they have understood it?