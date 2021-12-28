Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol, Brad Bird was terrified of shooting a scene

A spectacular scene from Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol literally terrified the director Brad Bird who has revealed his concerns due to filming set in Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The sequence, of course, involves the protagonist Tom Cruise and defied the laws of gravity.

In the movie Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol, Agent Ethan Hunt tries to enter a protected area located on the 130th floor of the Burj Khalifa by making a climb outside the building. The protagonist played by Tom Cruise uses gloves that allow him to remain “glued” to the glass, but later finds himself in trouble and must escape using a rope and a harness.

Director Brad Bird, ten years after the film’s theatrical release, revealed that he was almost terrified of shooting that sequence.

The filmmaker, interviewed by RadioTimes, has explained: “I really clearly remember waking up at two in the morning with the thought that if anything went wrong this movie would be a disaster. Because if it’s Tom’s movie and something happened to it we’d be totally finished. I woke up thinking ‘What are we doing?’“.

The idea of ​​an accident with the star had also surfaced in the minds of the executives of the insurance company that was working on the film who had refused to cover the shooting of the scene in the event that Cruise had shot it without using the doubles. The firm therefore had to look for another insurance company. Despite fears on the eve, the shoot went smoothly and Bird pointed out that the team involved in those takes was made up of “really cool people super safety conscious“.