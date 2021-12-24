Mission: Impossible: plot, cast, trivia about the film

Is titled Mission: Impossible and is an action film, released in cinemas starting December 13, 1996, directed by Brian De Palma and which will be broadcast Friday 24 December 2021 in the early evening at 9.00 pm on Iris. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Mission: Impossible: the cast

In cast of the movie Mission: Impossible, we find the presence of the following actors: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Henry Czerny, Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave, Dale Dye, Ion Caramitru, Ingeborge Dapkunaite.





Mission: Impossible: the plot

Jim Phelps and his team are tasked with preventing a traitor from stealing and selling confidential material. Everything was fine until the man they are following and the whole team are inexplicably killed except Ethan Hunt.

Ethan calls the director Kittridge when he discovers that the whole mission was to track down a mole they had long suspected of. Kittridge shows evidence to suggest that Ethan is what they were looking for, but Ethan knows this is so, so he runs away.

Ethan arranges a meeting with the buyer, who warns against using the material he has, and when they meet, he offers to get what he paid for in exchange for telling who the mole is. Ethan, along with the wife of Phelps Claire recruits two renegade agents, Franz Krieger And Luther Stickell, to help him, which will not be easy, indeed: it will be almost impossible.

Mission: Impossible: some curiosities about the film

The film was inspired by the homonymous television series, which aired starting in 1966. After the first chapter, which arrived in cinemas in 1996, others followed which composed, therefore, the famous saga starring Tom Cruise, namely Mission: Impossible II, III, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible: Fallout.

All rights reserved © 2021 – PCTV