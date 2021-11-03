News

“Mission Impossible-Rogue Nation”, the normal dose of heart-pounding here has tripled – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE-ROGUE NATION
Sky Cinema action, 9pm. With Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin. Directed by Christopher Mc Quarrie. USA production 2015. Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

THE PLOT
The new CIA chief who has never been too fond of Ethan Hunt’s Team of the Impossible decides to disband it (Hunt’s methods don’t suit him, and besides, he attributes the undeniable successes to a frenzied fortune). But Hunt doesn’t fit. He is determined to carry out an impossible mission and does not care that the CIA instead of backing him this time is putting a spanner in the works. The enemy to be defeated is an evil organization that sells its services to international terrorism.

WHY SEE IT
Because the normal heartbeat sequence dose here has tripled. It starts with Hunt hanging from a flying plane and continues with amazing motorbike chases (the toughest is the one through the streets of Casablanca). To see and review. In the meantime, now exhausting, of the last chapter of the saga stopped for almost two years by the pandemic.


