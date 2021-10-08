News

Mission impossible: the car of Tom Cruise, the furious actor, has been stolen

Mission impossible is one of the great classics of world cinema, but this time it really happened under the eyes of the number one actor.

Tom Cruis BMW robbery Hollywood Mission impossible
Tom Cruise (Getty Images)

Tom Cruise is known to many people for what he has done in various successful films. Born in Syracuse, New York on July 3, 1962, by the Forbes newspaper in 2006 he was considered one of the most famous celebrities in the world in 2006.

In his career he was nominated three times for the Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor; in addition, he has won three Golden Globes.

Much of the film critics consider him among the biggest stars of the action genre of all time. He is also known for having had many important relationships in his life.

You might be interested in >>> Rocky IV’s Lamborghini, which model was it? Here’s how to buy an identical one

On May 9, 1987 he married Mimi Rogers and then divorced three years later from the same. In 1990 he married Nicole Kidman. The marriage between the two lasted ten years until, in 2001, the two separated; together they adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony.

Later, Cruise also had love affairs with Penelope Cruz and Vanilla Sky as well as with another actress, Nazanin Boniadi. In 2005 he dated Katie Holmes, with whom he had a daughter (Suri) in 2006.

In 2012 the divorce between the two arrives; it can’t be said that Tom Cruise’s love life has been all plain sailing with the protagonist of Mission Impossible who will now have to think about another uncomfortable situation.

Tom Cruise and the stolen car: lost thousands of euros

A nasty surprise awaited Tom Cruise in Birmingham, England while filming Mission Impossible 7. His bodyguard’s car, a £ 100,000 BMW, parked in front of a local luxury hotel, was stolen.

But the troubles don’t end there; inside the car were all the actor’s luggage which contained objects worth thousands and thousands of dollars.

According to the police, who later managed to recover the now completely emptied vehicle, the thieves in question used a scanner to clone the signal from the remote control of the car they took away in a few minutes – usual system used to start the engine.

You might be interested in >>> Other than Top Gun, Tom Cruise in the Porsche drives really hard – VIDEO

A truly ambiguous situation, given that Nicole Kidman’s ex-spouse arrived to shoot the next Mission Impossible scene in a Birmingham shopping center with a security team and his personal bodyguard at his side.

The shooting of the next film in the saga that has seen him for years as the indisputable protagonist, however, seems to never want to end.

They had in fact been postponed several times due to Covid-19, the last time in June when a staff member tested positive for the virus. This bad story adds to the others that certainly do not make the well-known actor smile.

