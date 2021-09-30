Mission Impossible, the director publishes a shot of Tom Cruise hanging from a train

Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo of Ethan Hunt’s performer grappling with a high-action scene
Over the last few weeks, the Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and the protagonists of the awaited new film have shared a preview of numerous moments and shots of the film that will see Tom Cruise wearing the agent’s shoes again Ethan Hunt.
The last in chronological order is the director Christopher McQuarrie who posted a shot featuring the American actor, born in 1962, engaged in an action scene.
deepening
Mission Impossible 7, new photo of the film
A few hours ago Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo that immediately garnered great media attention, we’re obviously talking about the shot showing Tom Cruise grappling with a high-action scene; in fact, in the photo the actor appears hanging from a moving train.