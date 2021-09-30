News

Mission Impossible, the director publishes a shot of Tom Cruise hanging from a train

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo of Ethan Hunt’s performer grappling with a high-action scene

Over the last few weeks, the Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and the protagonists of the awaited new film have shared a preview of numerous moments and shots of the film that will see Tom Cruise wearing the agent’s shoes again Ethan Hunt.

The last in chronological order is the director Christopher McQuarrie who posted a shot featuring the American actor, born in 1962, engaged in an action scene.

deepening



Mission Impossible 7, new photo of the film

A few hours ago Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo that immediately garnered great media attention, we’re obviously talking about the shot showing Tom Cruise grappling with a high-action scene; in fact, in the photo the actor appears hanging from a moving train.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

760
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
605
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
573
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
571
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
570
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
564
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
563
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
553
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
552
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top