“Mission Impossible”: the new movie will be called “Dead Reckoning” and it already has a release date

The seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise unveiled its title today at its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, dead reckoning part onein which Tom Cruise will return to play agent Ethan Hunt.

Paramount Pictures revealed the novelty at the annual fair for theater owners and showed a video of Cruise talking about the film, since he could not attend the meeting because he was filming the second part of “Dead Reckoning” in South Africa, reported the specialized sites of Hollywood.

The premiere of the film was postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is scheduled for July 14, 2023. The sequel, for its part, has a premiere scheduled for June 28, 2024.

The next film will feature the return of Christopher McQuarrie as director, who already participated in the previous two installments secret nationfrom 2015, and falloutin 2018, which became the highest grossing of the saga, adding 800 million dollars worldwide.

If you go back to 1996, the franchise has amassed more than $3.5 billion. The upcoming feature film will again star Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt.

Meanwhile, among the new actors of Mission Impossible They include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes.