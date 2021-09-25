Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise recalls how the most famous scene of the film was born

Tom Cruise described the birth of the famous scene from Mission: Impossible which he starred in the first film of the saga, released exactly 25 years ago.

Waiting for the release of the seventh and eighth films in the saga of Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise described the birth of what remained there most famous scene of the entire film franchise.

Twenty-five years ago, Mission: Impossible hit theaters, a film in which reckless agent Ethan Hunt performed the first of many other stunts, bursting into a CIA vault from above while tied to a thin cable. Cruise’s character had to download crucial information from a then state-of-the-art (and now incredibly old-fashioned) computer, making sure not to make any unexpected moves or even lose a sweat.

Tom Cruise in a famous Mission: Impossible sequence

Over the years, Cruise’s stunts have become more and more elaborate, and audiences have seen the actor push himself to the limit, even ending up with major injuries. But that vault scene, conceived by director Brian De Palma, remains the quintessence of the franchise, and the first proof of how determined the American star was to make this franchise distinctive, capable of transforming it, as written by CineFex for Art of the Scene, “from little boy to true man of action“.

In a new interview with Christopher McQuarrie, director of 2018’s Fallout, as well as the seventh and eighth chapters currently in production, Tom Cruise said that De Palma had that scene in mind even before putting together the film’s plot. “There was no story“Cruise said in a featurette included in the new Blu-ray edition for the first film’s 25th anniversary.”Brian would start preparing the shoot, then we would go back and try to work on the story“, added the actor.

De Palma first spoke to Cruise about the scene in the vault during a long distance call, when the actor was in Japan promoting another film. “He presented the whole scene to me on a phone while I was in the back of a car“The actor explained, confirming that the director modeled the stunt on the 1955 French film Rififi, a classic that is one of the greatest robberies of all time.”I just said, ‘OK, this movie is really great.’ It was a phenomenal idea“explained Cruise.

Tom Cruise in a scene from Mission: Impossible directed by Brian De Palma

When it came time to stage the raid, De Palma and Cruise relied on the expertise of legendary stunt coordinator Greg Powell, who has worked on the James Bond, Jason Bourne and Harry Potter franchises. The scene required Hunt to be lowered with a cable operated by his spy partner Franz Krieger (Jean Reno). Cruise performed the scene without his co-stars, on a set set up in England and populated only by De Palma and the rest of the stunt team. “It was all done with hands and weightsPowell previously said, commenting on behind-the-scenes footage showing two crew members lifting and lowering the actor with a high-strength Tech-12 rope.

Tom Cruise’s choice to perform the stunts himself is one of the keys to his success. But there was a time when cheating became almost necessary. In his new interview with McQuarrie, in fact, Cruise revealed that he was unable to center the crucial moment when Krieger lets go of the rope and Hunt ends up stopping just an inch from setting off the alarm. Cruise said he often didn’t stop as he should. “I kept banging my face“, the actor confessed, explaining that De Palma warned him that he had to go on with filming and that they would return to shoot the scene later. The actor, however, refused to give up and came up with a new way to keep his body. in balance. “In the last take I went all the way to the floor, and didn’t touch! I was sweating and Brian kept spinning while I was thinking ‘I’m not going to stop’. Then I heard him off-screen starting to laugh and say, ‘Okay, cut it!’ It was all real and the scene really captures the audience precisely because they sense the tremendous tension Hunt is under“.

Ultimately, all that work paid off. Mission: Impossible has in fact dominated the box office and recorded a worldwide box office of over 450 million dollars.