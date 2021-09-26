Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise talks about the most dangerous stunt

Tom Cruise describes all the risks taken during the launch scene with the bike in “Mission: Impossible 7”

Tom Cruise has accustomed its fans to increasingly “crazy” feats. The “Mission: Impossible” saga is now also famous for the excessive stunts shot by the protagonist. The actor, born in 1962, has now specialized in companies that are unbelievable, also suffering physical consequences.

Mission Impossible, shared a photo of Tom Cruise hanging from a train How to forget the broken ankle suffered during the filming of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”. The jump from building to building led to a forced stop of filming. However, the actor endured the pain during the shoot, well aware of not being able to repeat it. Scene inserted in the final montage, highlighting the grimace of pain and the lameness caused by the injury. Year after year the legend of Tom Cruise grows and, interviewed by “Empire magazine”, it is Ethan Hunt himself who talks about the most dangerous stunt of his career. Needless to say, this is a scene that fans will be able to enjoy in “Mission: Impossible 7”. The images have already leaked in the past months, surprising viewers and insiders.

"Empire" has now released exclusive shots, accompanied by the words of the actor, who is well aware of the great risk involved.







On the Norwegian set of "Mission: Impossible 7" Tom Cruise threw himself into the void aboard a motorcycle, running on a ramp located 1200 meters high. A stunt to scream, accompanied by the opening of the parachute and consequent descent. A breathtaking scene, which Tom Cruise described in detail, explaining the many problems he found himself facing: "A wind that was too strong could have blown me off the ramp. Another problem was the helicopter filming the scene. I didn't want to whiz at top speed and then get hit by a stone. If I had started in a strange way, then, I had no idea what could have happened with the bike. Once launched into the void, I had just six seconds to open the parachute. I didn't really want to get stuck with the bike. It wouldn't have ended well ".

The best films to see in May The production has already announced “Mission: Impossible 8,” which will hit theaters on July 7, 2023. The seventh chapter, however, will be released on May 27, 2022. In the cast, in addition to Tom Cruise, space for: Rebecca Ferguson

Hayley Atwell

Pom Klementieff

Vanessa Kirby

Angela Bassett

Shea Whigham

Esai Morales The collaboration with Christopher McQuarrie, who still figures as director and screenwriter. The seventh and eighth films will be for him the third and fourth. As for Tom Cruise, he was also busy on the set of “Top Gun: Maverick“. A particularly anticipated sequel, which saw him struggling with other incredible stunts.