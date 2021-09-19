“Mission Impossible” turns 25. And back in the room with Tom Cruise

Twenty-five years later, with the success of the first time. “Mission Impossible” it was released on May 22, 1996 with the first of six episodes. The seventh and eighth will be in cinemas on May 27, 2022 and July 7, 2023. The first film is back in cinemas in a restored version on the occasion of the 25th anniversary. Inspired by the television series Mission Impossible conceived by Bruce Geller in 1966, the film revolves around the figure of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), a member of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force), a special secret section of the CIA in charge of carrying out the missions considered most delicate and dangerous.

The first time was already a huge box office success. In the aftermath of his release he almost met 12 million dollars breaking the record of Terminator 2 – Judgment Day (1991) which had amassed 11 million and 7 thousand dollars.

Behind the camera several directors alternated: John Woo in Mission: Impossible II (2000), JJ Abrams in Mission: Impossible III (2006), Brad Bird with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) and Christopher McQuarrie both in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018). McQuarrie will also direct Mission: Impossible 7.

In 2018 Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the latest in the series, exceeded $ 790 million in worldwide box office, against a budget of 180 million.