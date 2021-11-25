Mission: Impossile 7, Christopher McQuarrie directed some scenes from home

Filming of Mission: Impossible 7 ended in September, late due to the health emergency, and precisely because of the problems caused by the pandemic, the director Christopher McQuarrie he directed some scenes from home, during its quarantine period.

The news was revealed by Cary Elwes, an actor who is part of the cast although it is not yet known in what role he will appear in the film. The star confirmed that Christopher McQuarrie was briefly in solitary confinement, due to possible infection from Covid-19, but never abandoned filming on Mission: Impossible 7. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter he said:

“It is not news that we had problems due to the pandemic, the production had difficulties and it stopped for a while. Christopher McQuarrie had to direct from his pc at home, because he had had contact with a positive. This shows how much be brilliant, as he was able to do it. He said he never wants to do it again, but in the end we made it. And it will forever be the greatest mission for the whole team. “.

Surely, directing a film from home is not easy, especially if it is a project as complex as Mission: Impossible 7, where dangerous stunts and carefully choreographed actions are part of everyday life. But Christopher McQuarrie is a true professional and nothing has stopped him, not even the pandemic.

Tom Cruise is returning in the role of Ethan Hunt, therefore, in this new film of the saga, which will probably arrive in September 2022. In the cast, many regular characters of the franchise will return, including Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, and the new entries will be Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Cary Elwes.