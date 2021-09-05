Missouri, 5 things you may not know about the western with Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson

This evening the programming of Rai Movie proposes Missouri, 1976 western directed by Arthur Penn and starring two acting heavyweights as Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson, whose presence, however, was unable to avoid the flop.

In the film, set in 1870’s Montana, a bounty hunter named Robert Lee Clayton (Brando) is hired by a wealthy rancher, David Braxton (John McLiam), to defend himself against a gang of cattle thieves led by Tom Logan (Nicholson ), with the task of eliminating them all. As Robert goes after the gang, Tom falls in love with David’s daughter, beautiful Jane (Kathleen Lloyd).

On the occasion of his return to TV, here are 5 curiosities about Missouri:

Despite the presence of two acclaimed stars like Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson, veterans respectively of the successes of The Godfather and Chinatown, the film it turned out to be a giant flop both from a commercial point of view and as regards the reception of critics.

The original title, "The Missouri Breaks," refers to the film's main setting, which is the wild north-central region of Montana, where the Missouri River has carved deep fissures known as "breaks".

The film was placed in the American Humane Association blacklist due to some cruelty towards the animals used in the filming, including several horses drowned during the river crossing scenes.

Marlon Brando enjoyed breaking up the monotony of the production by making childish jokes with rubber spiders and eggs, as well as stop shooting with bizarre behavior like biting off a piece of a frog or chasing grasshoppers. Apparently the director made no effort to keep it under control.

Although he is the film's highest-paid cast member, with a $ 1 million fee on top of 11.3% of grossing over $ 10 million, Marlon Brando does not appear in the film until the 36th minute.

