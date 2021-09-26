Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails

————————————————– ————-

Yes, an air of slight madness runs through the film. Like after a hangover or a night spent in a brothel. A vague hallucinatory sensation, which shows itself in the blurry perspective of Lee Clayton’s binoculars: other dark mirror of a humanity after all childish, despite someone stubbornly playing the god, to scrutinize the whole horizon with a big eye and to dispense prizes and punishments. Because, after all, Penn’s critical reinterpretation, his put in crisis of the western, it moves in the flow of an anarchist current. The reaffirmation of an indomitable freedom and a code natural. The defense of the need against the rules imposed by the order and the particular interests of those who hold it, against capital judgments and hindrants, against the “regulators” who strike from afar, perhaps from behind, like an “ambushed sniper”. Which does not necessarily mean putting things on fire. After all, in Logan’s weariness, in the way he begins to devote himself to the garden of his new ranch, to the care of the orchard, there is a desire for peace that goes beyond the blows and escapes, the dead left in the field or the comrades hanging on the rope. And his love for Jane, who is fed up with all this West, is the real revolution that undermines the laws of decency and good conduct. Love is outlawed. And, of course, that’s unacceptable.

Because the drama is around the corner, ready to explode. Despite the light-hearted tone, there is also a strange gloom in Missouri. In the story of cattle thieves and hiring ranchers bounty killer, already foreshadows the fall of the gates of heaven. In Braxton’s jealousy of his daughter Jane is the sign of Mr. Carnahan’s morbid attachment Four Friends. There is, of course, a whole subplot of oversights, errors of assessment, unweighted choices. But, above all, Marlon Brandon’s Lee Clayton is indeed the crazy splinter of the film, with its improbable hats and dresses, with its mumbles and absurd songs, with its grotesque and ridiculous disguises. Yet his floral scents smell of the graveyard, as well as his white hair and his cadaverous face: everything about him has something of a passed away. Brando is almost on the verge of his histrionics. But his character moves like a kind of sick exterminating angel, enveloping the prairies and hills in the icy breath of decay. “You’re almost the last of your kind, old sport. I would have taken you to a circus …”Says Dean Stanton to Harry. But perhaps he is addressing himself. And Jack Nicholson cannot help but settle the scores, to enter another history and another era. Eventually Tom Logan and Jane say goodbye. She leaves, on the notes of the love theme of the John Williams soundtrack. There is a vague promise, six months from now. Who knows how long it really takes to meet again. Maybe what it took for Georgia and Danilo, after crossing the length and breadth of America. Basically, this is a great country.

Original title: The Missouri Breaks Director: Arthur Penn Interpreters: Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Randy Quaid, Kathleen Lloyd, Harry Dean Stanton, John McLiam Origin: USA, 1976 Duration: 126 ‘