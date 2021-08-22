Missouri Mayor suggests giving residents up to $ 1,000 in Bitcoin

The mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri, said he was considering donating more than $ 1 million in Bitcoin to the city’s 1,500 residents.

In an interview on Thursday with the St. Louis news agency KSDK, Mayor Jayson Stewart said he wanted to get that “every single family in my city receives a certain level of Bitcoin“. Stewart said the funds will likely come from some.”favorable donors“, but did not rule out the use of government money received to counter the effects of the pandemic.

The mayor did not specify how many Bitcoin (BTC) the city would be able to distribute to each resident, but suggested it could be any amount up to $ 1,000, for a total of around $ 1.5 million – or more than 30. BTC at the time of publication. However, he added that Cool Valley residents will have to keep the funds received for five years.

“My number one concern is that someone will sell their Bitcoins just to pay the car installment … and then really regret it when Bitcoin is worth around $ 500,000.“said Stewart, concluding:

“I believe this is basically the best way to meet basic needs [di tutti]: bringing Bitcoin into the hands of people who can use it more “.

Stewart’s Bitcoin initiative is similar to the one proposed by Andrew Yang, a candidate in the 2020 US presidential election. Yang’s intention was to give every American $ 1,000 a month in universal basic income, or UBI. Although it failed to receive the Democratic Party nomination, UBI was often in the media spotlight and had strong support.

Lawmakers in other US cities have also adopted a political stance in favor of cryptocurrencies. Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami since 2017, proposed allowing residents to pay taxes with Bitcoin, aiming to make Miami the city with “the most progressive cryptocurrency laws“.