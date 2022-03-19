Missy Elliott answers Jowell and clarifies how much she charges in royalties for ‘Safaera’

Rapper Missy Elliott does not keep all the royalty money from the song ‘Safaera’, the song that appears on Bad Bunny’s album “YHLQMDLG” and that uses tracks from one of his songs.

This is how Missy Elliott herself let it be known by replying to reggaeton singer Jowell through Twitter, after he made some expressions that were not to the liking of the artist.

The exchange began after a netizen complained to the reggaeton artist that the rap singer is being harassed on the networks for the comments he made in an interview on the Mollusco TV podcast.

As revealed by Jowell in the conversation with Mollusco, Missy Elliott appealed to the court to claim the copyright of a track that is part of “Safaera” (after minute 2:15) and that, according to her, belongs to her production, “ Get Ur Freak On”.

The expressions that Jowell made were the following: “That was a jo… that was cab… We didn’t monetize because we made some huge mistakes with the production and we had to give that to those who were really the owners. I think I charge 1% of the song. Thanks to an agreement there was no demand, but she kept all the royalties from the success, leaving all the musicians with 1% for each one. Even Bad charges about 1% too, we went down with that song, “said the interpreter.

“Thank you Jowell! Thanks for all the hate your interview is bringing to Missy!”the netizen @BigAriGrande wrote sarcastically, to which the reggaeton player replied: “Fuck that! Enjoy your money. It’s not you and me enjoying it, right? Let them be happy and talk about something else. Missy doesn’t even care. Why yes to you?.

But Missy Elliott, who was tagged in the conversation, does care about what is being said about what happened with ‘Safaera’. “@jowell1 you sadly mislead all these people into thinking I have the 99%. Now I’m not talking about online business because it’s complicated, but now that we’re here, I’m 25% and there are 6 other samples and 15 other writers on this song. They also got percentage…”.

“And by the way I care. This is so irresponsible… I hope you clear this up.”the rapper replied.