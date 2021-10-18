Mistaken for a prey | man killed during a hunting trip

Mistaken for prey, man killed while hunting (On Monday 18 October 2021)

Rome – Tragedy in Tolfa, a small town in Tuscia. In the course of a joke from hunting a 27 year old, originally from Civitavecchia, fired a gunshot killing a 42 year old who was in the same wooded area in Poggio Finocchio. The boy would have Exchanged the 42-year-old’s silhouette for an animal and would have fired. On the spot the carabinieri of the Tolfa station. The 27-year-old is accused of manslaughter. An autopsy will be performed on the body of the victim, who is in Verano. According to what is learned, the two had no previous relationships and would have met only shortly before the accident for an impromptu joke from hunting. The victim’s father was also present at the scene of the tragedy. (source Agi) Oipa: “A problem of public safety” The International Organization for … Read on ilfaroonline

Hunting accident in Tolfa, Oipa: 'Public safety problem, change the laws' The victim, according to what we learn, is a forty-two year old killed by a rifle shot by a twenty-seven year old batting partner, who allegedly exchanged for a prey to strike.

Tolfa, hunting tragedy: 42-year-old died by mistake. Investigated the friend The victim is a 42-year-old, killed by a shotgun fired by his batting partner, a 27-year-old, who for mistake it would exchanged for a prey to strike. On the spot the carabinieri, who …

