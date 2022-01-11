Mistakenly confessing 3 murders on TV after decades, billionaire Robert Durst dies in prison at 78

Robert Durst, the US billionaire who had mistakenly confessed on TV that he was the author of 3 murders committed decades earlier, was sentenced last October.

IS Robert Durst died under arrest the US billionaire he had mistakenly confessed on TV to being the author of 3 murders committed decades earlier. His lawyer broke the news, explaining that he had been admitted to San Joaquin General Hospital in recent days while in custody of the California Department of Corrections. His death was due to “natural causes” resulting from numerous health problems. Robert Durst, now 78 and in poor health, was being held in a California state jail after pleading guilty and sentenced to life in prison last October for the murder of his friend Susan Berman.

According to what was reconstructed in the trial against her, the murder was committed to prevent the woman from speaking to the police of the disappearance of Durst’s wife for which it was never possible to ascertain the exact cause of death but which, according to the police, would have been killed by the billionaire himself. Durst, heir to a great US real estate dynasty, in fact confessed by mistake to three murders on TV while shooting a crime documentary when he thought he was not being filmed. In fact, the cameras had recorded him muttering to himself and admittingto “What the hell did I do? I killed them all, obviously”.

Those confessions had reopened Susan Berman’s case on aide and spokespersons when the man became a suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Durst’s wife, Kathleen McCormack, passed away in 1982 and never found again. For the prosecution it would always have been the man who killed her as well as he would have killed an elderly neighbor, Morris Black, who discovered Durst’s identity in 2001 while he was hiding in Texas. Durst, however, was acquitted of the murder of Mr. Black, successfully claiming to have killed him in self-defense.